49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Cleared for full practice
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Goodwin (hamstring/thigh) would practice in full Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
After he sat out Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, Goodwin's status for the Week 6 matchup with the Packers appeared to be in question, but the wideout's availability for full work in the 49ers' first practice of the week alleviates most of the concern. Goodwin's improved health is a major boon for a banged-up San Francisco squad that will withhold the remaining three of its top four wideouts -- Pierre Garcon (shoulder/knee), Trent Taylor (back) and Dante Pettis (knee) -- from practice. Only Pettis has been ruled out for Monday's game thus far, but if Garcon and Taylor and tight end George Kittle (knee) fail to demonstrate much progress in the next couple of days, Goodwin could see a spike in targets by virtue of being one of the last men left standing. Goodwin has only appeared in one game with C.J. Beathard since the latter replaced the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) at quarterback, recording two receptions for 24 yards on four targets in a Week 4 loss to the Chargers.
