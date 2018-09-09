49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Cleared to return
Goodwin (quadriceps) re-entered Sunday's game against the Vikings in the third quarter, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Goodwin suffered a painful-looking quad injury when he was upended early in the contest, resulting in him missing a little over a quarter of action. After working out on the exercise bike on the sideline, the 49ers cleared the wideout to return to action, suggesting the injury was never much of a concern. He'll now look to salvage what had been a catchless season debut prior to his departure.
