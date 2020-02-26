Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that the 49ers are open to trading Goodwin (knee), Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan also clarified that Goodwin is "too valuable" to be simply released, indicating that the only way San Francisco would consider moving on from the 29-year-old speedster would be to find a trade partner willing to eat his $4.9 million cap hit for 2020. Since putting together an impressive 2017 campaign (56 catches for 962 yards and two touchdowns), Goodwin has now gone back-to-back seasons without surpassing 400 receiving yards or 25 catches. He appeared in just nine regular-season games in 2019 due to a knee injury, and a timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed.