49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Could be traded, won't be cut
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that the 49ers are open to trading Goodwin (knee), Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Shanahan also clarified that Goodwin is "too valuable" to be simply released, indicating that the only way San Francisco would consider moving on from the 29-year-old speedster would be to find a trade partner willing to eat his $4.9 million cap hit for 2020. Since putting together an impressive 2017 campaign (56 catches for 962 yards and two touchdowns), Goodwin has now gone back-to-back seasons without surpassing 400 receiving yards or 25 catches. He appeared in just nine regular-season games in 2019 due to a knee injury, and a timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Heading to injured reserve•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not playing Week 14•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Officially questionable•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Active, but no offensive snaps•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Inactive for SNF•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Just five yards Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
February Best Ball ADP Review
A look at average draft position on BestBall 10s along with five late targets.
-
2/25 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew takes a look at who is poised to bust in 2020 due to factors like change of quarterback,...
-
Jay Gruden's fit with the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars tabbed Jay Gruden as their replacement for John DeFilippo. How does...
-
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
XFL post-Week 3 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through three weeks of XFL play, ranking each position...