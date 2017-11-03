49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Could see more looks
Goodwin could draw more targets now that Pierre Garcon (neck) is headed for injured reserve, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Goodwin already ranks second on the team in receiving yards (349) and targets (46), though his 43.5 percent catch rate leaves him just fifth in receptions (20). His role as a medium-volume deep threat won't necessarily change, but it's at least a possibility as the Niners look for ways to replace Garcon and his 8.4 targets per game. Aldrick Robinson figures to join the starting lineup for a passing attack that hasn't displayed much potential with C.J. Beathard under center. There is hope for improvement once Jimmy Garoppolo takes over, but it's unclear when that might happen.
