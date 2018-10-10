Goodwin (hamstring/thigh) will be re-evaluated prior to Thursday's practice before the team has an idea regarding his availability for Monday's game against the Packers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Goodwin has already missed two games and could be trending toward another absence if the dual injuries prevent him from taking part in practice this week. Coach Kyle Shanahan has already ruled out Dante Pettis (knee) for Week 6, so if Goodwin joins Pettis on the inactive list, Richie James and Victor Bolden could see extended time at split end in lieu of the injured duo.