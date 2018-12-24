49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with minor injury
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Goodwin has a bruised calf and will be monitored throughout the week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
This development is great news for Goodwin, who was originally speculated to have suffered an Achilles injury during Sunday's loss to Chicago. However, it still isn't certain if the receiver will be available to play in the season finale this Sunday against the Rams. Look for Wednesday's injury report to be the next step towards clarifying matters.
