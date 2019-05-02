49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Draft hints at smaller role
The high-round selections of wideouts Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd puts Goodwin's status as a starting receiver in 2019 at risk.
Coach Kyle Shanahan tipped his hand prior to the draft when he praised Goodwin's ability to play at a high level at times, but also stated that he doesn't always need to be a starting receiver. The big-play wideout took a step backwards in production in 2018 (23 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns), and also missed five games due to injury. Given his down year and Shanahan's concerns regarding Goodwin's ability to be a true starting wideout, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the team spent two of its first three picks on receivers. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area believes that Samuel could push for a starting job alongside Dante Pettis right off the bat, which could push Goodwin into a specialist role, where he is on the field for limited snaps for the occasional deep shot to stretch opposing defenses. A lot can happen between now and the start of the regular season, but Goodwin's stock is definitely lower than it was heading into last year's fantasy campaign.
