49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Drop plagues 49ers debut
Goodwin caught three passes (six targets) for 21 yards in a 23-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
It was a quiet debut for Goodwin, but he could have had a big day had he not dropped a perfectly-placed deep ball from Brian Hoyer on the 49ers' first possession of the game. No one looked more disappointed than the speedy wideout, who knew he had his coverage beat on the play. On the bright side, Goodwin's six targets only trailed Pierre Garcon's 10 on Sunday. He should remain one of the focal points of the 49ers passing game going forward.
