Goodwin is expected to enter training camp as one of the 49ers' two starting wideouts, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Not a huge surprise here, as Goodwin was expected to serve as the deep threat in the 49ers' revamped offense under Kyle Shanahan. Pierre Garcon and Jeremy Kerley figure to receive the lion's share of targets on short and medium routes, but the former Olympian and his career 15.9 YPR should see his fair share of deep targets. Goodwin projects to be a boom-or-bust fantasy option if he can hold on to a starting job come Week 1.