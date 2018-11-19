49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Excused for personal reasons
Goodwin was excused from Monday's practice for personal reasons, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
There was some concern Goodwin may have dealt with concussion symptoms during San Francisco's bye week, but it turns out his absence from the practice field isn't health-related. Assuming he rejoins the team later this week, Goodwin will get a fantastic matchup in Tampa Bay on Sunday, facing a defense that's given up 8.9 yards per pass attempt and 2.5 passing touchdowns per game.
