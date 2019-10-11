Goodwin was excused from Friday's practice for personal reasons but is expected to rejoin the 49ers before Sunday's game against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Goodwin may even take on some extra targets, as tight end George Kittle (groin) is listed as questionable after being added to the injury report Friday. The 49ers don't have a clear hierarchy at wide receiver, though Goodwin, Dante Pettis and Deebo Samuel to have emerged as the lead trio in some order.