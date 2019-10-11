49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Excused from practice
Goodwin was excused from Friday's practice for personal reasons but is expected to rejoin the 49ers before Sunday's game against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Goodwin may even take on some extra targets, as tight end George Kittle (groin) is listed as questionable after being added to the injury report Friday. The 49ers don't have a clear hierarchy at wide receiver, though Goodwin, Dante Pettis and Deebo Samuel to have emerged as the lead trio in some order.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Posts 56 combined yards in win•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Just two targets Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Goes long against Bengals•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Totals only seven yards•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Listed as starter•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Returns to action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 injury report: Gurley out?
Running back concerns are all over the place, and receiver depth will be tested as well. Dave...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...