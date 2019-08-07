49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Exits Wednesday's practice
Goodwin left Wednesday's practice due to a lower right leg injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, Goodwin slipped on the field and went down, resulting in the wide receiver going to the sideline with a visible limp. The 49ers will do their due diligence in pursuit of a diagnosis, which should be clarified by coach Kyle Shanahan in due time. Considering the competition in his position group, Goodwin could fall behind if he has to skip out on reps in practice and snaps in preseason action. Still, he's averaged 17.2 yards per catch on the backs of 18 20-plus-yard receptions among his 79 catches with the team, so his big-play ability will be an asset for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
