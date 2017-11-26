49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Exits with foot injury
Goodwin injured his foot during Sunday's game against the Seahawks and is questionable to return.
Goodwin went down in the third quarter and was subsequently taken to the locker room for further evaluation. If he isn't able to return to the game, Goodwin will finish with two receptions (on four targets) for 57 yards.
