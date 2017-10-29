49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Expected to play
Goodwin (back) is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
The 49ers are big underdogs in Philadelphia, so game flow should be favorable for their field stretcher against a beatable secondary.
