49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after Friday's practice that he'd be surprised if Goodwin (concussion) doesn't play in Sunday's game against the Colts.

Goodwin was a limited practice participant all week and is listed as questionable on the final injury report, but it nonetheless seems that only a late setback would prevent him from playing. He'll step back in as the Niners' No. 2 receiver, facing an Indianapolis defense that's given up a league-high 26 completions of 20 or more yards. Goodwin's role as a modest-volume deep threat hasn't quite materialized the way Shanahan was hoping, as the wideout's 50-yard catch Week 3 against the Rams represent his only gain of 20-plus this season. Goodwin did draw either five or six targets in each of the Niners' first three games, before the concussion limited him to two targets and five snaps last week.