Goodwin (back) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

At the outset of drills, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee noted Goodwin wasn't present, a foreboding sign after he was limited during Wednesday's session. Behind No. 1 wide receiver Pierre Garcon, Goodwin represents the most consistent option in the passing attack, with 17.5 yards per reception offsetting a catch rate of 46.5 percent. Friday's injury report will provide the final word on Goodwin's potential to play Sunday in Philadelphia, but an absence would push 2017 fifth-rounder Trent Taylor into a more prominent role.