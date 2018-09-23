49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Finds end zone in return
Goodwin (quadriceps) brought in three of four targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 38-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also lost two yards on his sole rush.
Seeing his first game action since the opener, Goodwin had a slow start but eventually found the end zone on a third-quarter, 11-yard scoring dart from Jimmy Garoppolo (knee). The speedster only logged another pair of catches for 19 yards on the afternoon, however, and the uncertainty regarding the quarterback's status moving forward could certainly affect Goodwin's future production. He'll look to build on Sunday's performance with whoever is under center in Week 4 against the Chargers.
