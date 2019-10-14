49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Forgettable performance
Goodwin had two catches (three targets) for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Rams.
Goodwin's three targets represented the second-lowest mark for the 49ers in this contest. The 28-year-old is known for his blazing speed over being a sure-handed receiver, and that weakness was exposed when he dropped long pass that hit him right in the hands. Goodwin continues to start alongside Dante Pettis, but he is averaging just three targets per game, so he needs to hit on a huge play in order to provide fantasy value. The veteran will look to hit that elusive home-run play in a favorable matchup against the Redskins on Sunday.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Excused from practice•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Posts 56 combined yards in win•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Just two targets Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Goes long against Bengals•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Totals only seven yards•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Listed as starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...