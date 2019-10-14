Goodwin had two catches (three targets) for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Rams.

Goodwin's three targets represented the second-lowest mark for the 49ers in this contest. The 28-year-old is known for his blazing speed over being a sure-handed receiver, and that weakness was exposed when he dropped long pass that hit him right in the hands. Goodwin continues to start alongside Dante Pettis, but he is averaging just three targets per game, so he needs to hit on a huge play in order to provide fantasy value. The veteran will look to hit that elusive home-run play in a favorable matchup against the Redskins on Sunday.