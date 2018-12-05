Goodwin (personal) wasn't listed on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

In his return to the 49ers facility, Goodwin logged every practice rep in his first session since Nov. 23. With his personal issue behind him, he'll turn his focus to a Week 14 matchup with the Broncos, who will be without top cornerback Chris Harris (fractured fibula) on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories