Goodwin caught all three of his targets for 77 total yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.

Goodwin got a bunch of his production in early, slipping wide open for a 38-yard touchdown in the opening minutes of the contest. It was a dramatic improvement from Week 1's seven-yard effort, but fans would be right to worry about just six targets in two weeks from the WR1. Up next is a struggling Steelers defense.