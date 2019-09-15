49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Goes long against Bengals
Goodwin caught all three of his targets for 77 total yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.
Goodwin got a bunch of his production in early, slipping wide open for a 38-yard touchdown in the opening minutes of the contest. It was a dramatic improvement from Week 1's seven-yard effort, but fans would be right to worry about just six targets in two weeks from the WR1. Up next is a struggling Steelers defense.
