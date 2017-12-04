49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Has perfect day Sunday
Goodwin caught all eight passes directed his way for 99 yards in Sunday's 15-14 defeat of the Bears.
Those hoping a Jimmy Garoppolo-led offense would be a boon for Goodwin were rewarded on Sunday, as Goodwin had his best day of the season in terms of receptions to go with his second-best yardage and target totals. It was the former Longhorn's fourth straight game with at least 68 yards. He has some plus matchups coming up in Week 14 against Houston followed by Tennessee in Week 15.
