49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Has worrying concussion historyu
The concussion Goodwin suffered in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals was his fourth in the past 14 months, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Goodwin had one concussion each month last August, September and October, only missing a single game after the third incident. His history begs for a cautious approach, though the NFL's concussion protocol doesn't technically require a different process for clearance. An independent neurologist may take the track record into consideration when evaluating Goodwin, who likely will be absent from practice to start the week. Should Goodwin miss Sunday's game in Indianapolis, the 49ers would insert Aldrick Robinson as the No. 2 receiver alongside lead target Pierre Garcon and slot man Trent Taylor.
