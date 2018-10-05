Goodwin (hamstring, quadriceps) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Goodwin is listed as questionable on the final injury report after missing practice Wednesday and turning in limited sessions Thursday and Friday. He hasn't topped 42 snaps or four targets in any game this season, and his ceiling dropped by a considerable amount when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending knee injury. With the 49ers scheduled for a 4:25 ET kickoff, Goodwin only makes sense as a fantasy option for the truly desperate.

