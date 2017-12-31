Goodwin (concussion) was transported to a local hospital after departing Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

In perhaps the worst hit of the weekend, Goodwin was eventually diagnosed with a concussion after showing visible signs of a serious head injury. That point likely spurred the 49ers' decision to sidestep any further in-house examinations and take the wideout to the hospital. Goodwin has had issues with concussions in the past, so his status will be monitored with a watchful eye in the coming days and weeks.