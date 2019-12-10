Play

The 49ers placed Goodwin (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

A regular wideout during the 49ers' first five games of the season, Goodwin had minimal results, namely 11 receptions (on 15 targets) for 181 yards and one touchdown. He then missed some time due to a personal matter and was buried on the depth chart thereafter due to the emerging trio of Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne. Goodwin will focus on rehabbing his knee injury moving forward while his teammates seek the No. 1 seed in the NFC side of the playoffs.

