Goodwin (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

The 49ers' acquisition of Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos on Oct. 22 had already sent Goodwin's fantasy value tumbling, and the 28-year-old's healthy scratch only further reinforces that point. Though Goodwin is now available after sitting out the Week 8 win over the Panthers while tending to a personal matter, coach Kyle Shanahan apparently doesn't view the wideout as a key part of the weekly game plan.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories