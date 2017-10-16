Goodwin caught two passes (five targets) for 26 yards in a 26-24 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.

He added six yards on a designed run, but it was otherwise a disappointing showing from Goodwin after posting 116 yards last week against the Colts. The speedy wideout carries a healthy average of 17.4 yards per catch through five games, but his inconsistent usage and lack of touchdowns make him a tough player to rely on regularly.