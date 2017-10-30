Goodwin did not record a catch in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Eagles.

The speedy wideout was dealing with a minor back injury heading into the contest, but his production didn't differ from if he was listed as an inactive. The 49ers began the game without right tackle Trent Brown (concussion), and they lost their remaining tackles, Joe Staley (eye) and Garry Gilliam (knee), early on, which left C.J. Beathard with absolutely no time in the pocket to look for his receivers down the field. Goodwin's fantasy value has remained low due to inconsistent results, but there is some room for optimism for deep league owners next week if Pierre Garcon (neck) draws the attention of Patrick Peterson, which could lead to an increased role for the 49ers' No. 2 receiver.