Goodwin (hamstring/quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Cardinals.

Goodwin was heavily expected to miss Sunday's contest, with the inactives list now officially confirming that notion. With fellow wideout Dante Pettis (knee) sidelined as well, look for Pierre Garcon, Trent Taylor, Kendrick Bourne and even tight end George Kittle to benefit from the thin receiving corps.

More News
Our Latest Stories