Play

Goodwin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Goodwin will be a healthy scratch for the second time this year. He's been unproductive over eight games this year, recording 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown. Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and George Kittle (ankle/knee) will all suit up Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories