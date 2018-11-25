Goodwin (personal) is inactive for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Buccaneers.

Goodwin had been downgraded to doubtful Saturday, so the inactive designation is far from surprising. With fellow wideout Pierre Garcon (knee) also out, the San Francisco receiving corps will be headlined by the trio of Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis and Trent Taylor, with Richie James serving as the No. 4 option. Tight end George Kittle should also see a major boost in targets as a result of the multiple absences.

