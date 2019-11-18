49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Just five yards Sunday
Goodwin (wrist) had one catch (two targets) for five yards in Sunday's 36-26 win over the Cardinals.
Goodwin did not carry an injury designation heading into this contest, so his lack of usage confirms that he has fallen behind Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne in the pecking order behind top wideout Emmanuel Sanders. The 29-year-old had a monster performance (126 yards and two touchdowns) against next week's opponent, the Green Bay Packers, in 2018, but this is a different 49ers squad and Goodwin's role has greatly reduced since then. Barring a setback to Sanders' injured ribs, expect Goodwin to remain off the fantasy radar in Week 12.
