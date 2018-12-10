49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Just two catches in return
Goodwin (personal) reeled in both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over Denver.
Goodwin was away from the team for two games to deal with a personal issue, so his lack of involvement was concerning considering there was no injury in play. Tight end George Kittle stole the show (210 yards and a touchdown) and both Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne finished with more targets than Goodwin. The 29-year-old generally serves as the 49ers' top wide receiver option when he's on the field, so it is too early to completely write him off after Sunday's poor showing. That said, Goodwin is no longer the standard-league option he was considered earlier in the year with Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) healthy making him a deep-league dart for Sunday's matchup against Seattle.
