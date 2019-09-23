Goodwin corralled both of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.

Goodwin continues to see minimal targets on a weekly basis (eight targets through three games), but he was unable to break free for a touchdown like he did in Week 2. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan has been deploying a four-man rotation between Goodwin, Dante Pettis, Deebo Samuel and Richie James Jr. early on, and Jimmy Garoppolo has been spreading the ball out relatively evenly through the team's 3-0 start. The speedy wideout possesses that home-run ability, but the lack of targets makes him risky to start on a week-to-week basis. Goodwin's next matchup comes against the Browns after the bye week in Week 5.