Goodwin hauled in four of eight targets for 80 yards in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys.

C.J. Beathard connected with Goodwin for 48 yards in the first quarter, but he otherwise stuck to short and medium throws despite playing from behind for the entirety of the contest. The 26-year-old's value widely hinges on whether or not his quarterback is willing to take deep shots down the field, and neither Brian Hoyer or Beathard appear to be comfortable doing that regardless of game flow. Next week's matchup against the Eagles presents another NFC East opponent that could run up the score on the win-less 49ers, so Goodwin should see a healthy amount of targets again, but fantasy owners shouldn't treat him as anything more than a flyer for a deep catch or two.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 7 Rankings Breakdown

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...