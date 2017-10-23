49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Leads team in yards and targets
Goodwin hauled in four of eight targets for 80 yards in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys.
C.J. Beathard connected with Goodwin for 48 yards in the first quarter, but he otherwise stuck to short and medium throws despite playing from behind for the entirety of the contest. The 26-year-old's value widely hinges on whether or not his quarterback is willing to take deep shots down the field, and neither Brian Hoyer or Beathard appear to be comfortable doing that regardless of game flow. Next week's matchup against the Eagles presents another NFC East opponent that could run up the score on the win-less 49ers, so Goodwin should see a healthy amount of targets again, but fantasy owners shouldn't treat him as anything more than a flyer for a deep catch or two.
