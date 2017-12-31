Goodwin (undisclosed) required a cart to leave the field after a hard hit during the second quarter of Sunday's road game against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

In a bit of head-hunting by LA reserve safety Blake Countess, Goodwin was laid out and remained on the turf for a significant amount of time. Once he was helped to his feet, Goodwin was clearly unsteady as the 49ers' training staff assisted him to the cart, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Goodwin will likely be diagnosed with a concussion, but the team has yet to comment on the nature of the injury.