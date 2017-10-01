Goodwin is questionable to return to Sunday's contest at Arizona due to head and eye injuries, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's unclear how Goodwin suffered the array of ailments, but he left the game with one reception (on two targets) for 18 yards. As long as he's sidelined, Trent Taylor and Aldrick Robinson should experience an uptick in looks behind No. 1 wide receiver Pierre Garcon.