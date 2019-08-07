49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Leaves Wednesday's practice
Goodwin left Wednesday's practice due to a lower right leg injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, Goodwin slipped on the field and went down, resulting in the wide receiver going to the sideline with a visible limp. The 49ers will do their due diligence in pursuit of a diagnosis, which should be clarified by coach Kyle Shanahan in due time. Considering the competition in his positional group, Goodwin could fall behind if he has to hand off reps in practice and snaps in preseason action. Still, he's averaged 17.2 yards per catch on the backs of 18 20-plus yard receptions among his 79 catches with the team, so his big-play ability will be an asset for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Draft hints at smaller role•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not assured of starting job•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Won't play against Rams•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Held out again Thursday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with minor injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Pettis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
12 breakout WR to target
Ben Gretch has made the case for avoiding running backs in the middle rounds. Here, he names...
-
WR Preview: AFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are grabbing...
-
WR Preview: NFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are turning...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Mack
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lindsay drops
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...