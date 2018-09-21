Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Friday morning that Goodwin (quad) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "He's not there yet," Shanahan said of Goodwin. "Hopefully, he will be Sunday."

Goodwin logged limited practices both Wednesday and Thursday, so he is making progress after sitting out practice all last week. Still, it appears regardless of how much work he gets in Friday, a final call on his Week 3 status will not come until game day.