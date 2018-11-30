49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Likely out another game
Goodwin (personal) didn't practice Friday and isn't expected to play Sunday in Seattle, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Goodwin met with 49ers officials Thursday but still hasn't rejoined his teammates at practice. He'll presumably be held out for at least one more week while dealing with the undisclosed personal matter.
