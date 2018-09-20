Goodwin (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After a week in which he didn't practice and was eventually ruled out due to a "deep" thigh bruise, Goodwin has logged back-to-back limited showings this week. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Goodwin participated in route-running drills and ran routes themselves, so he seems to be on the path to gaining clearance from the 49ers training staff. Look for his Week 3 status to gain some clarity upon the release of Friday's injury report.

