49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Limited in practice Wednesday
Goodwin (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
In his return Sunday from a one-game absence, Goodwin logged the second-most offensive snaps among 49ers wide receiver, earning 42 of a possible 68. He took full advantage of a three-catch, 30-yard outing on four targets with an 11-yard touchdown against the Chiefs. His game-breaking ability doesn't seem to be evident yet as he recovers from a "deep" right thigh bruise, which continues to impact his practice reps. Hurting his potential further is the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo for the season due to a torn ACL. Whenever Goodwin gets back to full health, he'll be on the receiving end of passes from second-year signal-caller C.J. Beathard.
