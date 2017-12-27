Goodwin (back) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Goodwin's back is impacting his activity level for a second consecutive week, but the 49ers likely are employing a maintenance routine with their No. 1 wide receiver. Lending credence to this thought process was his snap count (48 of 66 on offense) in Sunday's win against the Jaguars, which was the most of any San Francisco skill-position player not named Jimmy Garoppolo. Granted, the injury may have had a role in Goodwin's modest three-catch, 37-yard performance, but the Jags top-ranked unit versus the pass also had something to do with it. Expect his status to receive clarification by week's end.