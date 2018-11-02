Goodwin brought in one of four targets for 11 yards in the 49ers' 34-3 win over the Raiders on Thursday.

Goodwin didn't quite flash the same level of chemistry with rookie quarterback Nick Mullens that fellow pass catchers George Kittle and Pierre Garcon did. It was the speedster's second consecutive game with one reception and a 25.0 percent catch rate, although Goodwin's sole grab in Week 8 against the Cardinals went for a 55-yard touchdown. The 27-year-old remains the 49ers' best deep threat by far and will look to bounce back against the Giants in a Week 10 battle.