Goodwin was listed as a starter opposite Dante Pettis (groin) on the 49ers' posted depth chart.

There were rumblings that Goodwin's starting job could be in jeopardy when the team selected Deebo Samuel with its second pick in this year's draft, but it appears the veteran will start the year with a prominent role. The 27-year-old experienced a disappointing 2018 campaign (23 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns over 11 games), but a clean bill of health for both himself and Jimmy Garoppolo could result in some post-hype value in 2019. There is some risk regarding Goodwin even as a starter, because unlike last season, the team has other options to explore behind him.

