49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Logs just one catch
Goodwin (calf) caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over Seattle.
Goodwin was questionable heading into the matchup, but there were no signs that he re-aggravated the injury. Whether by design or opportunity, the 28-year-old has failed to develop chemistry with quarterback Nick Mullens, recording just eight receptions (12 targets) for 107 yards and no touchdowns in four games together. Dante Pettis has joined George Kittle as the young quarterback's favorite targets down the stretch, leaving Goodwin with little fantasy upside heading into a Week 16 matchup with the Bears.
