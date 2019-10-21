49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Logs just seven snaps
Goodwin (head) was limited to just seven snaps, failing to record a reception from his lone targets in Sunday's 9-0 win over Washington.
Goodwin had to leave the game to get his head checked out after colliding with a defender. The veteran was cleared to return to action, but he wasn't used again after being on the field for just seven offensive snaps. The move has to be considered precautionary, as the 49ers never had a comfortable lead in a game with sloppy conditions. Fantasy owners should make sure that Goodwin doesn't pop up on the injury report during practice this week before considering using the wideout against the Panthers on Sunday.
