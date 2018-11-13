Goodwin caught four of five targets for 69 yards in Monday night's 27-23 loss to the Giants.

Goodwin had a nice night, but will be disappointed by the result of his lone missed target, which bounced off his hands and was intercepted. Besides that miscue, Monday marked Goodwin's best performance since San Francisco's last Monday night game, which came in Week 6 versus Green Bay. In fact, that was the only other time Goodwin topped 60 yards this season, giving him some momentum to carry into the 49ers' Week 11 bye.