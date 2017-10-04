Goodwin (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Goodwin's ability to practice in a limited capacity suggests he's made some form of progress through the NFL's concussion protocol. His status for Sunday's game in Indianapolis nonetheless remains highly uncertain, considering he's now suffered four recorded concussions in the past 14 months. It's a bit surprising to see Goodwin listed as anything other than a non-participant on the initial injury report of the week. Aldrick Robinson will fill in as the No. 2 receiver if Goodwin doesn't end up playing.