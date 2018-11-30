Goodwin was absent from practice Thursday, but the wide receiver met with the 49ers, likely regarding his personal matter, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The matter first emerged on Monday, Nov. 19, but Goodwin was back with the team in time to log every practice rep in advance of Week 12. However, the team downgraded him to doubtful Saturday before deeming him inactive this past Sunday at Tampa Bay, again due to the personal issue. Although he remains away from practice, the fact he had a meeting with team officials could mean a return is imminent. Friday's injury report may shed some light on his potential to play Week 13 in Seattle.